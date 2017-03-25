See All Nurse Practitioners in Akron, OH
Sybil Sims, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Sybil Sims, RN

Sybil Sims, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH. 

Sybil Sims works at AxessPointe Community Health Centers in Akron, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sybil Sims' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Axess Pointe Pharmacy
    1400 S Arlington St Unit 38, Akron, OH 44306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 724-5471
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 25, 2017
    Very caring
    Sterling Heights, MI — Mar 25, 2017
    Photo: Sybil Sims, RN
    About Sybil Sims, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033153531
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sybil Sims has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sybil Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sybil Sims works at AxessPointe Community Health Centers in Akron, OH. View the full address on Sybil Sims’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sybil Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sybil Sims.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sybil Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sybil Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

