Sydney McWilliams, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Sydney McWilliams, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Sydney McWilliams works at Allegheny Neurological Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allegheny Neurological Associates
    490 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-8860
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Mar 19, 2022
    I absolutely love her! She is very thorough and she listens to all your concerns and makes sure you get the care you need. I definitely recommend her.
    About Sydney McWilliams, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487148144
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sydney McWilliams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sydney McWilliams works at Allegheny Neurological Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Sydney McWilliams’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sydney McWilliams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sydney McWilliams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sydney McWilliams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sydney McWilliams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

