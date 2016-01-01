Sylvia Coulehan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sylvia Coulehan, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sylvia Coulehan, NP
Sylvia Coulehan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Sylvia Coulehan works at
Sylvia Coulehan's Office Locations
Texas Oncology-El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway7848 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 599-1313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Sylvia Coulehan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245422518
Frequently Asked Questions
Sylvia Coulehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sylvia Coulehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sylvia Coulehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.