Clinical Psychology
3.7 (6)
Overview

Dr. Sylvia Doss, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Peoria, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    9401 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 186, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 465-7165
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Jun 07, 2019
    Dr. Doss has been an exceptionally helpful resource for me over the last 2+ years. For me, finding a counselor that you mesh well with is very important and it is not always easy to do. She is a straight shooter--in the best, most necessary way. She always shows compassion, leads gently when necessary and is never afraid to give me the nudge that I need when appropriate. My life is better because of my work with Dr. Doss. As a mom, I would highly recommend her to any mom out there, especially one who is missing self compassion in their life. And as someone that has used therapy intermittently for the last 10 years, I would highly recommend her to anyone looking to sort through their "stuff" in order to live a better life.
    Jaime — Jun 07, 2019
    About Dr. Sylvia Doss, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083738967
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Doss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

