Dr. Doss accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sylvia Doss, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Doss, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Peoria, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 9401 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 186, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 465-7165
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doss?
Dr. Doss has been an exceptionally helpful resource for me over the last 2+ years. For me, finding a counselor that you mesh well with is very important and it is not always easy to do. She is a straight shooter--in the best, most necessary way. She always shows compassion, leads gently when necessary and is never afraid to give me the nudge that I need when appropriate. My life is better because of my work with Dr. Doss. As a mom, I would highly recommend her to any mom out there, especially one who is missing self compassion in their life. And as someone that has used therapy intermittently for the last 10 years, I would highly recommend her to anyone looking to sort through their "stuff" in order to live a better life.
About Dr. Sylvia Doss, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083738967
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Doss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.