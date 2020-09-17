Dr. Gearing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sylvia Gearing, PHD
Dr. Sylvia Gearing, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Gearing works at
Gearing Up2415 Coit Rd Ste B, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-7229
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gearing was a shining beacon of hope for me during a long marriage struggle and ultimate divorce. I found her to be honest, attentive, patient and inspirational in the care she showed me. In both individual and group therapy, she was highly professional and yet always a good "friend" in the way she listened and offered understanding and perspective.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Gearing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gearing. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gearing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gearing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gearing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.