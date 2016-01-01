Sylvia Mudenda-Whaley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sylvia Mudenda-Whaley, NCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sylvia Mudenda-Whaley, NCC is a Counselor in Chattanooga, TN.
Sylvia Mudenda-Whaley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychotherapy Alternatives Pllc101 Jordan Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 667-8332
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sylvia Mudenda-Whaley?
About Sylvia Mudenda-Whaley, NCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1801819289
Frequently Asked Questions
Sylvia Mudenda-Whaley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sylvia Mudenda-Whaley works at
3 patients have reviewed Sylvia Mudenda-Whaley. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylvia Mudenda-Whaley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sylvia Mudenda-Whaley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sylvia Mudenda-Whaley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.