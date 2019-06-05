Dr. Sylvia Thorpe, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Thorpe, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Thorpe, PHD is a Psychologist in Bellingham, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4200 Meridian St Ste 209, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thorpe?
I've visited Dr Thorpe multiple times. She is a great experienced psychologist. She allows me to speak but is always pressing me to focus on information that can help her help me. She keeps me on task. She can be a little old school, but she knows a lot about the most current treatment options.
About Dr. Sylvia Thorpe, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1619033933
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thorpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorpe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thorpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thorpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.