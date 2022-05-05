Tabitha Ewert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tabitha Ewert, PA-C
Overview
Tabitha Ewert, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dowagiac, MI.
Tabitha Ewert works at
Locations
Borgess Lee Medical Group520 Main St Ste A, Dowagiac, MI 49047 Directions (269) 783-3052
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tabitha Ewert?
Outstanding! Tabitha Ewert is more intelligent and more compassionate than any "Doctor" I've ever known.
About Tabitha Ewert, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1194163246
Frequently Asked Questions
Tabitha Ewert accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tabitha Ewert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tabitha Ewert works at
3 patients have reviewed Tabitha Ewert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tabitha Ewert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tabitha Ewert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tabitha Ewert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.