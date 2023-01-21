See All Physicians Assistants in Beavercreek, OH
Tabitha Melvin, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Tabitha Melvin, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.6 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tabitha Melvin, PA-C

Tabitha Melvin, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Beavercreek, OH. 

Tabitha Melvin works at Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Beavercreek in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tabitha Melvin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Beavercreek
    2361 Lakeview Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 249-6821
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Dermabrasion
Intense Pulse Light
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Dermabrasion
Intense Pulse Light

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tabitha Melvin?

    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr. Melvin is personable, professional and caring. She has helped me a lot.
    Casey — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tabitha Melvin, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Tabitha Melvin, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tabitha Melvin to family and friends

    Tabitha Melvin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tabitha Melvin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tabitha Melvin, PA-C.

    About Tabitha Melvin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1376513564
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tabitha Melvin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tabitha Melvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tabitha Melvin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tabitha Melvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tabitha Melvin works at Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Beavercreek in Beavercreek, OH. View the full address on Tabitha Melvin’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Tabitha Melvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tabitha Melvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tabitha Melvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tabitha Melvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.