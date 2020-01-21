Tabitha Schlatter, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tabitha Schlatter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tabitha Schlatter, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tabitha Schlatter, LPC is a Counselor in Cookeville, TN.
Tabitha Schlatter works at
Locations
Hope Counseling Center906 Allen Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 881-7327
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tabitha Schlatter?
Tabitha she helps me on a lot of stuff back in my past and my losses in my life. It is helpful to put my past and my losses to rest and ease my mind from it all.
About Tabitha Schlatter, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1144693938
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Tabitha Schlatter accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tabitha Schlatter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tabitha Schlatter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tabitha Schlatter.
