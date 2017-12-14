Dr. Skinner accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tad Skinner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tad Skinner, PHD is a Psychologist in Tempe, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1300 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 363-8858
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Skinner is the most caring and helpful doctor That i have ever been to see..
About Dr. Tad Skinner, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1699897140
Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
