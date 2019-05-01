Overview

Dr. Tadserh Serralta, DC is a Chiropractor in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Life University/School Of Chiropractic.



Dr. Serralta works at Serralta Chiropractic in Sebring, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.