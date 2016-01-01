See All Surgical Assistants in Redwood City, CA
Taemin Surh, PA-C

Surgical Assistance
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Redwood City, CA
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Taemin Surh, PA-C

Taemin Surh, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Redwood City, CA. 

Taemin Surh works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Taemin Surh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    2900 Whipple Ave Ste 140, Redwood City, CA 94062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    About Taemin Surh, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Surgical Assistance
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1558385039
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Sequoia Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Taemin Surh, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taemin Surh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Taemin Surh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Taemin Surh works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Redwood City, CA. View the full address on Taemin Surh’s profile.

    Taemin Surh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Taemin Surh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taemin Surh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taemin Surh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

