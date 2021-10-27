See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Tahira Qureshi, ARNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tahira Qureshi, ARNP-C

Tahira Qureshi, ARNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Tahira Qureshi works at Family & Internal Medicine Ctr in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tahira Qureshi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family & Internal Medicine Ctr
    11183 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste A, Orlando, FL 32837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 859-8686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Tahira Qureshi, ARNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114400629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Dow Medical College/Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tahira Qureshi, ARNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tahira Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tahira Qureshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tahira Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tahira Qureshi works at Family & Internal Medicine Ctr in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Tahira Qureshi’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Tahira Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tahira Qureshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tahira Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tahira Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

