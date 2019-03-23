Tai Samuels accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tai Samuels, NP
Tai Samuels, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pasadena, CA.
Huntington Outpatient Surgery797 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 795-2244MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is super kind, listens to your concerns and is empathetic. I would go to her over some doctors anyday.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477853091
