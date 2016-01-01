See All Nurse Practitioners in Los Angeles, CA
Taiwo Elemuren, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Overview of Taiwo Elemuren, NP

Taiwo Elemuren, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA. 

Taiwo Elemuren works at AHF Hollywood Healthcare Center in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Taiwo Elemuren's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aids Healthcare Foundation
    1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 407, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 662-0492
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    About Taiwo Elemuren, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215319983
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Taiwo Elemuren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Taiwo Elemuren works at AHF Hollywood Healthcare Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Taiwo Elemuren’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Taiwo Elemuren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Taiwo Elemuren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taiwo Elemuren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taiwo Elemuren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

