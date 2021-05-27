Tallin Martirossian is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tallin Martirossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tallin Martirossian
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tallin Martirossian
Tallin Martirossian is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA.
Tallin Martirossian works at
Tallin Martirossian's Office Locations
Jack Sarkisian1030 S Glendale Ave Ste 404, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 452-0186
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Routine physical. felt comfortable. She was patient.
About Tallin Martirossian
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1831608165
Tallin Martirossian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tallin Martirossian accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tallin Martirossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Tallin Martirossian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tallin Martirossian.
