Tallin Martirossian

Geriatric Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tallin Martirossian

Tallin Martirossian is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. 

Tallin Martirossian works at Jack Sarkisian in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tallin Martirossian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jack Sarkisian
    1030 S Glendale Ave Ste 404, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 452-0186
    • Anthem

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 27, 2021
    Routine physical. felt comfortable. She was patient.
    — May 27, 2021
    About Tallin Martirossian

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831608165
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tallin Martirossian is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tallin Martirossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tallin Martirossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tallin Martirossian works at Jack Sarkisian in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Tallin Martirossian’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Tallin Martirossian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tallin Martirossian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tallin Martirossian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tallin Martirossian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

