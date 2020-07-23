Talon Greeff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Talon Greeff, LPC
Overview
Talon Greeff, LPC is a Counselor in Holladay, UT.
Locations
Clear View Counseling5800 S Highland Dr, Holladay, UT 84121 Directions (801) 272-9980
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
This man knows his business. Sometimes you don't like to hear the truth or the solutions , if any, that are possible. We trust his expertise and have found as time has passed how right on he was with our situation.
About Talon Greeff, LPC
- Counseling
Talon Greeff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Talon Greeff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Talon Greeff.
