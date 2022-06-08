Tam Tran, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tam Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tam Tran, PA-C
Overview
Tam Tran, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Lilburn, GA.
Tam Tran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thrive Ortho & Spine3970 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (678) 785-2171Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Thrive Orthopaedics1498 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste A, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (678) 785-2134Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Thrive Ortho & Spine505 Irvin Ct Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (678) 785-2173Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tam Tran?
Excelente ,muy profecionales en su trabajo y realmemte les importa ayudar al paciente.
About Tam Tran, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1285980839
Frequently Asked Questions
Tam Tran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tam Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tam Tran works at
2 patients have reviewed Tam Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tam Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tam Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tam Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.