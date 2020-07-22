Tamar Greenly accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamar Greenly, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tamar Greenly, PMHNP
Tamar Greenly, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamar Greenly's Office Locations
- 1 4451 E OAK ST, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 599-5434
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Greenly is a fantastic mental health professional. During this CoViD season, I was uncomfortable easing into the atypical Telehealth visits because I am better off with traditional settings. The facility she works with developed emergency procedures that measured up to the CoVID crisis and curbed my worries about seeing the other physicians overseeing my care. The change has been rough. Because of seeing she, and her workplace, I grasped a full and comprehensive view of the situation for seeing most angles and dealing with my treatments of psychiatric care. I have adjustment issues and anxiety--and she allowed dignity towards my person.
About Tamar Greenly, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194012005
