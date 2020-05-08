See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Virginia Bch, VA
Tamara Allen, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Tamara Allen, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Virginia Bch, VA. 

Tamara Allen works at Life Compass Therapy, LLC in Virginia Bch, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Life Compass Therapy, LLC
    5226 Indian River Rd Ste 100, Virginia Bch, VA 23464 (757) 943-9555
    Monday
    3:00pm - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    3:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    3:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Narrative Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relapse Prevention Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 08, 2020
    Tami is not only an amazing therapist but also a wonderful person. I have been seeing her for years and she has gone above and beyond what I could of ever hoped for or expected. Tami has a natural ability to be empathetic to you while also being able to steer you into a different prospective and solution. Sometimes I just need to talk and be heard and other times I need direction and she always seems to know which one I'm needing. I believe that this flexibility allows me to feel like I'm being guided through the process by a loving, caring human being. I feel that this approach helps in her ability to develop deep trust and provide hope. Tami is a very conscious, intelligent and positive and the reason she appeals to me is her ability to discern a persons specific needs in order to move forward with their life in many ways. I highly recommend Tami, she will make a positive impact and guide your therapy plan in the right direction.
    Sarah — May 08, 2020
    About Tamara Allen, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316583651
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Hawaii, Manoa
    Undergraduate School

