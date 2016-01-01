Tamara Bumpus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tamara Bumpus
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tamara Bumpus
Tamara Bumpus is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamara Bumpus' Office Locations
- 1 313 Jefferson Ave, Toledo, OH 43604 Directions (419) 255-7883
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tamara Bumpus?
About Tamara Bumpus
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992015994
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamara Bumpus accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamara Bumpus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tamara Bumpus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Bumpus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamara Bumpus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamara Bumpus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.