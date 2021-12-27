Dr. Tamara Kanter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Kanter, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamara Kanter, PHD is a Counselor in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Counseling, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas University.
Dr. Kanter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tamara Kanter156 Green St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 629-9011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanter?
I've seen Dr. Kanter for many years, including personal and family therapy. She is a warm, thoughtful, empathetic person with deep experience as a practitioner who stays current in the research of her field. She listens well, is responsive to her patients needs, and provides honest and candid feedback and guidance.
About Dr. Tamara Kanter, PHD
- Counseling
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1487691226
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanter works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.