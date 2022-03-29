Tamara Lincoln, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamara Lincoln is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tamara Lincoln, CNP
Overview of Tamara Lincoln, CNP
Tamara Lincoln, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canal Fulton, OH.
Tamara Lincoln works at
Tamara Lincoln's Office Locations
Community Health Care944 Cherry St E, Canal Fulton, OH 44614 Directions (330) 236-1829Monday8:30am - 8:30pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Always excellent communication and keeps on top of my health management needs
About Tamara Lincoln, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861471997
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamara Lincoln has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tamara Lincoln accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamara Lincoln has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tamara Lincoln. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Lincoln.
