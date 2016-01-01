See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Ventura, CA
Tamara Matzke, MFT

Tamara Matzke, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tamara Matzke, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ventura, CA. 

Tamara Matzke works at Tamara Matzke, Lmft in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tamara Matzke, Lmft
    143 Figueroa St, Ventura, CA 93001
  2. 2
    Dr. Steven Ruths
    1304 E Main St Ste D, Ventura, CA 93001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Tamara Matzke, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902957012
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tamara Matzke, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamara Matzke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tamara Matzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tamara Matzke works at Tamara Matzke, Lmft in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Tamara Matzke’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Tamara Matzke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Matzke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamara Matzke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamara Matzke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

