Tamara Meyers, PA-C

Gastroenterology
1.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tamara Meyers, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Layton, UT. 

Tamara Meyers works at Utah Digestive Health Institute in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Digestive Health Institute
    2132 N Robins Dr, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 475-5400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Diarrhea
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Chronic Diarrhea
Constipation
Crohn's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heartburn
Hepatitis
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Ulcerative Colitis
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Tamara Meyers, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659558112
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tamara Meyers, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamara Meyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tamara Meyers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tamara Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tamara Meyers works at Utah Digestive Health Institute in Layton, UT. View the full address on Tamara Meyers’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Tamara Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Meyers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamara Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamara Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

