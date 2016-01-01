Tamara Meyers, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamara Meyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tamara Meyers, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tamara Meyers, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Layton, UT.
Tamara Meyers works at
Locations
Utah Digestive Health Institute2132 N Robins Dr, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (801) 475-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Tamara Meyers, PA-C
- Gastroenterology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamara Meyers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tamara Meyers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamara Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Tamara Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Meyers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamara Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamara Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.