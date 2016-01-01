See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Tamara Moore, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tamara Moore, NP

Tamara Moore, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Tamara Moore works at Ahavah Outpatient Treatment Facility in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tamara Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ahavah Outpatient Treatment Facility
    1641 E Osborn Rd Ste 7, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 281-6323
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
    About Tamara Moore, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780091470
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tamara Moore, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamara Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tamara Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tamara Moore works at Ahavah Outpatient Treatment Facility in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Tamara Moore’s profile.

    Tamara Moore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamara Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamara Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

