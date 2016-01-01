See All Psychologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Tamara Paula, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (33)
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tamara Paula, PHD is a Psychologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami.

Dr. Paula works at Sunny Therapeutic Services Inc in Coral Gables, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunny Therapeutic Services Inc
    1825 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 367-0196
  2. 2
    Tamara S Paula, PhD
    216 Catalonia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 367-0196

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Couples Therapy

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tamara Paula, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1205963576
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Miami
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paula works at Sunny Therapeutic Services Inc in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Paula’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Paula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

