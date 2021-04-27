Dr. Tamara Trower, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Trower, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tamara Trower, PHD is a Psychologist in Edmond, OK.
Dr. Trower works at
Locations
Keys For Hope, PLLC14020 N Western Ave, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 822-7844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was extremely nice and easy to work with. I would definitely recommend her to anyone looking for a psychologist.
About Dr. Tamara Trower, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1003244930
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University Of Central Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trower has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trower.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Trower can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.