Tamara Smith Salmond, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamara Smith Salmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tamara Smith Salmond, LCSW
Overview
Tamara Smith Salmond, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Philadelphia, PA.
Tamara Smith Salmond works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy1626 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (267) 755-9390Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tamara Smith Salmond?
I loved reading the profiles to find a match and being able to schedule
About Tamara Smith Salmond, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1407529787
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamara Smith Salmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tamara Smith Salmond works at
6 patients have reviewed Tamara Smith Salmond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Smith Salmond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamara Smith Salmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamara Smith Salmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.