Tamara Wright, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tamara Wright, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gainesville, FL. 

Tamara Wright works at Accent Physician Specialists in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Accent Physician Specialists
    4340 Newberry Rd Ste 301, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 372-9414
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 21, 2019
    Tamara has amazing bedside manner. She takes the time to listen to what you are saying. She explains what is going on clearly and is very helpful overall. I did not feel rushed out the door.
    Brittany Bouchard — Aug 21, 2019
    Photo: Tamara Wright, PA-C
    About Tamara Wright, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710911839
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tamara Wright, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamara Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tamara Wright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tamara Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tamara Wright works at Accent Physician Specialists in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Tamara Wright’s profile.

    Tamara Wright has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tamara Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamara Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamara Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

