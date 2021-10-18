Tamaris Cotta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tamaris Cotta, APRN
Overview of Tamaris Cotta, APRN
Tamaris Cotta, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Tamaris Cotta works at WHASN East
Tamaris Cotta's Office Locations
WHASN East1934 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 369-5758
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and attentive and understanding and comfortable talking to. Very on top on giving prescriptions to make sure that is needed to treat/ cure whatever ailment that needs the medicine even if it means distributing refills. Very quick in office visits...usually on there no more the 30 minutes to an hour at the very latest. Very quiet and is never overly busy or crowded when I go. The staff are very lenient and understanding when it comes to missing appointment s or having to reschedule at the last minutes. So many times I had to reschedule less than 24 hours and even 2 times where I missed my appointment completely but they still gave me 1st and 2nd and even 3rd or 4tb chances to where I can still be seen and have my doctor still instead of denying me and making me have to find another OBGyn ...this one is 2 miles or less from where I live and hard to find s right OBGyn. That isn't far away and that isn't that busy or over crowded. So I really enjoy my office visits here.
About Tamaris Cotta, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003253881
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamaris Cotta accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamaris Cotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Tamaris Cotta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamaris Cotta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamaris Cotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamaris Cotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.