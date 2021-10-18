See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Tamaris Cotta, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Tamaris Cotta, APRN

Tamaris Cotta, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Tamaris Cotta works at Glassman Kramer & Scarff PC in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tamaris Cotta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WHASN East
    1934 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 369-5758
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Tamaris Cotta, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003253881
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tamaris Cotta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tamaris Cotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tamaris Cotta works at Glassman Kramer & Scarff PC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Tamaris Cotta’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Tamaris Cotta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamaris Cotta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamaris Cotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamaris Cotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

