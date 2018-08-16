See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Worth, TX
Tambra Guinn, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Tambra Guinn, RN

Tambra Guinn, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tambra Guinn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2300 Circle Dr Ste 2307, Fort Worth, TX 76119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 889-5698
    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Aug 16, 2018
    Fantastic Nurse Practitioner!
    — Aug 16, 2018
    About Tambra Guinn, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558884809
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tambra Guinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tambra Guinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

