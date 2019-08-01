Tameeka Banks-Jenkins, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tameeka Banks-Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tameeka Banks-Jenkins, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyncote, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel Univ and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Oak Street Health Cheltenham2401 W Cheltenham Ave, Wyncote, PA 19095 Directions (215) 602-7414
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I really like this doctor,however. I was in hospital having a lung cancer tumor removed and could not get in for a visit. I take stomach med for spastic bowel. I really can’t eat without this medicine. She would not fill it. I called left a msg and no one got back to me. I see the cancer Dr. today for possible chemo treatments. Just don’t have the energy to deal with this. It’s a real disappointment to me. I will get there when I can. She still is a very good Doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1417305921
- Drexel Univ
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
