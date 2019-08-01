Overview of Tameeka Banks-Jenkins, NP

Tameeka Banks-Jenkins, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyncote, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel Univ and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Tameeka Banks-Jenkins works at Oak Street Health Cheltenham in Wyncote, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.