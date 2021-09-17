See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Tamera Thoener, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tamera Thoener, FNP-C

Tamera Thoener, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner Program.

Tamera Thoener works at Nashville Health Pro in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tamera Thoener's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Health Pro
    631 Old Hickory Blvd # A, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 888-3256

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Allergies
Alopecia Areata
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 17, 2021
    I recently visited with Kim at Nashville health pro. It was an amazing visit she spent over an hour with me getting all of my health history and explaining to me what tests and bloodwork she would recommend. Kim was not pushy at all about meditations and really wants to get to the bottom of the causes of my health ailments and issues. I love that their philosophy is a blend of Western medicine as well as the same herbal and supplement treatment She was such an amazing listener and so compassionate. I look forward to continuing my health journey with them and making Tamera and Nashville health pro our families main primary healthcare provider!
    Mandy B — Sep 17, 2021
    About Tamera Thoener, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194198218
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner Program
    Undergraduate School
    • Belmont University, Nashville, Tn
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tamera Thoener, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamera Thoener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tamera Thoener has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tamera Thoener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tamera Thoener works at Nashville Health Pro in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Tamera Thoener’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Tamera Thoener. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamera Thoener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamera Thoener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamera Thoener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

