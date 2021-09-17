Tamera Thoener, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamera Thoener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tamera Thoener, FNP-C
Tamera Thoener, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner Program.
Nashville Health Pro631 Old Hickory Blvd # A, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (629) 888-3256
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I recently visited with Kim at Nashville health pro. It was an amazing visit she spent over an hour with me getting all of my health history and explaining to me what tests and bloodwork she would recommend. Kim was not pushy at all about meditations and really wants to get to the bottom of the causes of my health ailments and issues. I love that their philosophy is a blend of Western medicine as well as the same herbal and supplement treatment She was such an amazing listener and so compassionate. I look forward to continuing my health journey with them and making Tamera and Nashville health pro our families main primary healthcare provider!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School Of Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner Program
- Belmont University, Nashville, Tn
Tamera Thoener has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tamera Thoener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamera Thoener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Tamera Thoener. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamera Thoener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamera Thoener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamera Thoener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.