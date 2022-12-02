Tamera Wolf, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamera Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tamera Wolf, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tamera Wolf, ARNP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in Lees Summit, MO.
Tamera Wolf works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Lee's Summit3265 NE Ralph Powell Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 454-3424Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am -Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tamera Wolf?
Love coming to see Tamera. She is very knowledgeable and friendly. She listens to my concerns.
About Tamera Wolf, ARNP
- Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356342232
Education & Certifications
- WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamera Wolf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tamera Wolf accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamera Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tamera Wolf works at
78 patients have reviewed Tamera Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamera Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamera Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamera Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.