Dr. Leonhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tami Leonhardt, PHD
Dr. Tami Leonhardt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Columbia, SC.
Dr. Leonhardt works at
Vista Psychiatric Consultants3227 Sunset Blvd Ste D103, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 791-1485
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Dr. Leonhardt is fantastic. She doesn't rehash my past, but focuses rather on skills to improve my future.
About Dr. Tami Leonhardt, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Leonhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.