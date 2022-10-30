See All Dermatologists in Macon, GA
Tamika Chester, NP

Dermatology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tamika Chester, NP is a Dermatologist in Macon, GA. 

Tamika Chester works at Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, LLC in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Macon Office
    1157 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 750-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Warner Robins Office
    212 Hospital Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 922-9281
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 30, 2022
    She was very warm and pleasant to me and my family.She was letting us talk and she was listening to every thing we said. Tamika Chester has a outgoing spirit and she is very vibrant you will truly love her.
    Brenda — Oct 30, 2022
    About Tamika Chester, NP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053770669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tamika Chester, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamika Chester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tamika Chester has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tamika Chester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Tamika Chester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamika Chester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamika Chester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamika Chester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

