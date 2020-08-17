Overview of Tamika Morrow, NP

Tamika Morrow, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Tamika Morrow works at SynerGy Consulting, LLC in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.