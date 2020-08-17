See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Tamika Morrow, NP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tamika Morrow, NP

Tamika Morrow, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Tamika Morrow works at SynerGy Consulting, LLC in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tamika Morrow's Office Locations

    SynerGy Consulting, LLC
    7 W Square Lake Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 202-9050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    I love love love this lady! She knows exactly what she is talking about! Very smart ,sofisticated, trusting,. She listens to you and helps you understand when you don't get something. She's very easy to talk to , and be yourself around. She's not judgemental. She's kind and respectful. And I could talk to her all day with ANYTHING I have on my mind. Even if it's not doctor related. She keeps everything real. Thee best doctor I've ever had!!
    Ashley — Aug 17, 2020
    About Tamika Morrow, NP

    • Internal Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407009640
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tamika Morrow, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamika Morrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tamika Morrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tamika Morrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tamika Morrow works at SynerGy Consulting, LLC in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Tamika Morrow’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Tamika Morrow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamika Morrow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamika Morrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamika Morrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.