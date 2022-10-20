Tamika Robertson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamika Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tamika Robertson, APRN
Overview
Tamika Robertson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Coast, FL.
Tamika Robertson works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Palm Coast61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 2804, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (850) 446-4103
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tamika Robertson?
Started seeing Tamika about 2 years ago. Been great. Bedside manner is awesome and knows her stuff! Diagnosis and treatments are spot on.
About Tamika Robertson, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1992254197
Frequently Asked Questions
Tamika Robertson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tamika Robertson using Healthline FindCare.
Tamika Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tamika Robertson works at
3 patients have reviewed Tamika Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamika Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tamika Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tamika Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.