Tammera Brown, MA

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Tammera Brown, MA is a Counselor in Bryan, TX. 

Tammera Brown works at The Counseling Center in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Counseling Center
    1713 Broadmoor Dr Ste 406, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 776-0930
    2813 Apple Creek Cir, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 774-5011
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Tammera Brown, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245267111
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tammera Brown, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammera Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tammera Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tammera Brown works at The Counseling Center in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Tammera Brown’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Tammera Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammera Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammera Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammera Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

