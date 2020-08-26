See All Nurse Practitioners in Slidell, LA
Tammi Labarre, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tammi Labarre, NP

Tammi Labarre, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University New Orleans.

Tammi Labarre works at A Renewed Approach Healthcare in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tammi Labarre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    A Renewed Approach Healthcare
    330 Oak Harbor Blvd Ste D, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2020
    NP Labarre was so patient with me! She took her time, explained everything really well. I would recommend her to anyone.
    Bev — Aug 26, 2020
    About Tammi Labarre, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992990626
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • William Carey University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tammi Labarre, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammi Labarre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tammi Labarre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tammi Labarre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tammi Labarre works at A Renewed Approach Healthcare in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Tammi Labarre’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Tammi Labarre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammi Labarre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammi Labarre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammi Labarre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

