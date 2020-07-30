See All Dermatologists in Knoxville, TN
Tammie Wampler, PA-C

Dermatology
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tammie Wampler, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. 

Tammie Wampler works at Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    123 Fox Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 690-9467
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Cold Sore
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Conditions
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Scars
  View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Cancer
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 30, 2020
    After Dr. Bushkell retired, my husband and I were referred to Tammie Wampler. From our initial visit, we knew we would receive excellent care. She was professional, extremely knowledgeable, and so personable!! We continue to see her regularly and have recommended her to other family members as well. They love her as much as we do! She will continue to be our physician of choice because she is simply the best!! Tim and Sandy Childress
    Tim and Sandy Childress — Jul 30, 2020
    Photo: Tammie Wampler, PA-C
    About Tammie Wampler, PA-C

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1740211788
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK
