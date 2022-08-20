Tammy Balamut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tammy Balamut
Overview of Tammy Balamut
Tammy Balamut is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammy Balamut's Office Locations
- 1 404 Oak St Ste 263, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 456-8286
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tammy Balamut?
I have been seeing Tammy for at least 3 yrs. I've never had a bad experience only positive experiences. I don't know where I'd be right now if I hadn't been recommended to see her. I am very thankful for all her help and guidance.
About Tammy Balamut
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255696811
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammy Balamut accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammy Balamut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Tammy Balamut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Balamut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Balamut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Balamut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.