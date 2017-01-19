Dr. Dukewich accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tammy Dukewich, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tammy Dukewich, PHD is a Counselor in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Dukewich works at
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt University Medical Center Psych1500 21st Ave S Ste 1100, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 322-8701
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dukewich?
Dr. Tammy is caring, understanding, and listens! She has helped me immensely in many areas, and I would recommend anyone to her. She is awesome, professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Tammy Dukewich, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1285716233
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dukewich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dukewich works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dukewich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dukewich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dukewich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dukewich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.