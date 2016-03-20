See All Family Doctors in Storrs, CT
Tammy Gendron, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Tammy Gendron, PA-C

Family Medicine
2.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tammy Gendron, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Storrs, CT. They graduated from LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.

Tammy Gendron works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Storrs, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1244 Storrs Rd, Storrs, CT 06268 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 456-9720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Windham Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tammy Gendron?

    Mar 20, 2016
    We are a family of four, husband, wife and two daughters. The office staff has become corporate and sterile and it seems the nursing staff is less than enthusiastic about serving patients. Tammy Gendron has a sincere concern and genuine love to provide a medical explanation as to the ailment that she is addressing with you . Congratulations to MFP for employing and having such a generous PA and more important a caring and considerate human.
    robert palmer in Storrs Mansfield, CT — Mar 20, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tammy Gendron, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Tammy Gendron, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tammy Gendron to family and friends

    Tammy Gendron's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tammy Gendron

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tammy Gendron, PA-C.

    About Tammy Gendron, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831387596
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tammy Gendron, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Gendron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tammy Gendron has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tammy Gendron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tammy Gendron works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Storrs, CT. View the full address on Tammy Gendron’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Tammy Gendron. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Gendron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Gendron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Gendron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tammy Gendron, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.