Dr. Hammond Natof accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tammy Hammond Natof, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tammy Hammond Natof, PHD is a Psychologist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Hammond Natof works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care3581 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 313-6300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammond Natof?
About Dr. Tammy Hammond Natof, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1689983462
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond Natof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond Natof works at
Dr. Hammond Natof has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond Natof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond Natof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond Natof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.