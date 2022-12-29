Tammy Harris, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tammy Harris, FNP
Overview of Tammy Harris, FNP
Tammy Harris, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Tammy Harris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Tammy Harris' Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates8001 Youree Dr Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Peoples Health
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tammy Harris?
She got me in quickly. She listened to me and addressed my issues immediately. She talked to me with lots of care. She told me if wasn’t better with in a few days to call. She’s great! I really appreciate her. She’s a caring individual. I feel she’s very knowledgeable. I highly recommend her.
About Tammy Harris, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1912261173
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammy Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tammy Harris accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tammy Harris using Healthline FindCare.
Tammy Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tammy Harris works at
10 patients have reviewed Tammy Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.