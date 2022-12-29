See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Tammy Harris, FNP

Internal Medicine
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tammy Harris, FNP

Tammy Harris, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Tammy Harris works at Internal Medicine Associates in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Tammy Harris' Office Locations

    Internal Medicine Associates
    Internal Medicine Associates
8001 Youree Dr Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Peoples Health
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 29, 2022
    She got me in quickly. She listened to me and addressed my issues immediately. She talked to me with lots of care. She told me if wasn’t better with in a few days to call. She’s great! I really appreciate her. She’s a caring individual. I feel she’s very knowledgeable. I highly recommend her.
    Kathy Neely — Dec 29, 2022
    About Tammy Harris, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912261173
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tammy Harris, FNP is accepting new patients.

    Tammy Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tammy Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Tammy Harris works at Internal Medicine Associates in Shreveport, LA.

    10 patients have reviewed Tammy Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

