Dr. Tammy Hawks, OD
Dr. Tammy Hawks, OD is an Optometrist in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte Optometric Eye Clinic2600 E 7th St Unit 104, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 523-1420
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Tammy Hawks is absolutely the best eye doctor in Charlotte NC. My mother recommended her to me about 4-5 years ago and I did not go to see her until about 3-5 months ago. I remembered what my had said to me if you want to go see a good eye doctor then go see Dr. Hawks. I wanted a real good pair of glasses, so the doctor that I chose had to be good. She was very caring but extremely knowledgeable about her profession. Her staff was extremely on point. I recommend anyone that wants to see a great eye doctor to go see Dr. Tammy Hawks.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Hawks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawks speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawks.
