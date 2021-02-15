See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Tammy Hawks, OD

Optometry
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tammy Hawks, OD

Dr. Tammy Hawks, OD is an Optometrist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Hawks works at Charlotte Optometric Eye Clinic in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hawks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Optometric Eye Clinic
    2600 E 7th St Unit 104, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 523-1420
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tammy Hawks, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558399055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tammy Hawks, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hawks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hawks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hawks works at Charlotte Optometric Eye Clinic in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hawks’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

