Tammy Jernigan, ARNP is accepting new patients.
Tammy Jernigan, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tammy Jernigan, ARNP
Tammy Jernigan, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL.

Tammy Jernigan's Office Locations
Anthony V Huyhn DO Weight Management and Nutrition4501 N Davis Hwy Ste C, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 416-4960
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tammy Jernigan?
I was greeted as soon as I walked in. Went right on back and had vitals taken immediately. Tammy Jernigan took the time to go over my lab results thoroughly. I was not rushed. All in all, very pleased with my care.
About Tammy Jernigan, ARNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1497070585
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammy Jernigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tammy Jernigan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammy Jernigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Tammy Jernigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Jernigan.
